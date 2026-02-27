Shobhaa De roots for Kartik Aaryan, says Ananya Panday lacks ‘distinct personality’: ‘She is just at the right place at the right time’

In an era where predicting the next big superstar has become increasingly difficult, Bollywood still appears anchored to the dominance of the Khans. Few younger actors, many argue, have demonstrated true superstar potential. Amid this uncertainty, former film journalist and author Shobhaa De weighed in on today’s crop of stars — and a few from her own time — in a recent interview.

Speaking to Rediff Originals, Shobhaa said she is “rooting for Kartik Aaryan the most,” describing him as a versatile and highly watchable actor. “He is very natural in his skin. There is a sense of purpose in the kind of roles he picks. He hasn’t received the success I think he deserves. I don’t know about his next film — it doesn’t look that promising to me — but he is one of the most underrated stars,” she said. She was referring to Nagzilla.