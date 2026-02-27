Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shobhaa De roots for Kartik Aaryan, says Ananya Panday lacks ‘distinct personality’: ‘She is just at the right place at the right time’
During a rapid-fire round, she praised Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh as “multi-dimensional. She also spoke about actors Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
In an era where predicting the next big superstar has become increasingly difficult, Bollywood still appears anchored to the dominance of the Khans. Few younger actors, many argue, have demonstrated true superstar potential. Amid this uncertainty, former film journalist and author Shobhaa De weighed in on today’s crop of stars — and a few from her own time — in a recent interview.
Speaking to Rediff Originals, Shobhaa said she is “rooting for Kartik Aaryan the most,” describing him as a versatile and highly watchable actor. “He is very natural in his skin. There is a sense of purpose in the kind of roles he picks. He hasn’t received the success I think he deserves. I don’t know about his next film — it doesn’t look that promising to me — but he is one of the most underrated stars,” she said. She was referring to Nagzilla.
During a rapid-fire round, Shobhaa De praised Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh as “multi-dimensional,” adding, “See him in Lootera and then in Rocky Aur Rani — he is one of the most versatile, committed and intelligent actors.” She had similar praise for Shahid Kapoor, calling him “intense, amazing, versatile, highly intelligent and very articulate,” and appreciated that he has “a life beyond Bollywood.”
On the Khans, Shobhaa described Aamir Khan as “a maverick” who takes bold personal and professional risks. “I like the fact that he takes chances with his love life. He does exactly what he wants with his persona — his films, his choices — he is exceptional,” she said. For Shah Rukh Khan, she had a succinct take: “A self-aware machine. Highly intelligent.”
She also called Deepika Padukone “fragile but extremely aware of her strengths,” adding that she was “divine” in Ram Leela, though she did not enjoy her debut in Om Shanti Om.
When asked about Ananya Panday, Shobhaa De paused before saying, “I don’t know.” She added that Ananya is “at the right place at the right time with the right projects,” but lacks a distinct personality on screen. “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is her only good film so far. Maybe she needs projects beyond barbie dolling,” she concluded.
