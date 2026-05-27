‘Why target her?’: Shobhaa De slams ‘Nepo Natyam’ trolling of Ananya in Chand Mera Dil

Shobhaa De has defended Ananya Panday after the young actor found herself at the centre of online criticism following the release of a Bharatanatyam sequence from her film Chand Mera Dil.

The sequence sparked debate on social media, with several users criticising Ananya’s expressions and dance performance. In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. In one of the scenes, she performs a fusion act on stage that blends Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking. As clips from the film circulated online, many dancers on X accused the sequence of being disrespectful to the classical art form, while trolls also mocked the performance with terms like “Nepo Natyam.”

Someone needs to stop Ananya Pandey ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam. That audacity to have Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this…😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ljg0SLNvAm — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 24, 2026

Shobhaa De supports Ananya

Stepping in amid the backlash, Shobhaa De strongly supported Ananya and argued that actors should not be solely blamed for such creative decisions. She pointed out that the responsibility also lies with the filmmakers, especially the choreographer and director, who conceptualise and approve the performance.

Also read | Chunky Panday defends Ananya Panday as Bharatanatyam dancers slam her ‘catastrophic’ moves

Speaking about the controversy surrounding Ananya Panday’s dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil, Shobhaa De defended the young actor and questioned why the backlash was being directed solely at her. “She’s not a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and if you have to call out anyone, shouldn’t it be the choreographer and the director? Why target her?” Shobhaa said, while also pointing out the immense pressure actors face to perform different dance styles on screen despite lacking formal training.

She further praised actors for balancing multiple performance demands in films, saying, “They did it, they lip-synched, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It’s not easy at all.” Comparing Bollywood actors with international stars, she added that Indian performers are often expected to master several skills at once while still looking effortless on camera.

Addressing the online trolling aimed at Ananya, including the term “Nepo Natyam,” Shobhaa said people were too quick to judge short clips without understanding the full context of the film. “I haven’t watched the film – I’ve seen clips – but to be constantly trolled and called ‘Nepo Natyam’, it sounds cute, but she has tried,” she said, once again insisting that questions should instead be directed towards the makers behind the sequence.

Watch Shobhaa De’s clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

Shobhaa’s remarks quickly gained attention online, with many users agreeing that the criticism directed at Ananya had become excessive. Several fans also praised the veteran columnist for speaking up against personal attacks and encouraging a more balanced conversation around performances in films.

Chunky Panday defends Ananya

Earlier, actor Chunky Panday defended his daughter Ananya Panday against the criticism surrounding her dance performance in Chand Mera Dil. He said people were judging the clip without understanding its actual context in the film and clarified that the sequence was meant to be a fusion performance, not traditional Bharatanatyam. Chunky also stressed that actors perform according to the vision of the director and choreographer, urging audiences not to target Ananya personally over the viral scene.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil has been co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape. The romantic drama stars Ananya Panday alongside Lakshya in the lead roles. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film was released in theatres on May 22.