Shoaib Akhtar: Regret not talking to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has weighed in on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14. Known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy among more, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He was 34.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib talked about the first time he saw Sushant. He also shared his views about dealing with life’s problems.

In the video, Shoaib Akhtar says, “It left me very disturbed. I felt very sad about the incident. One thing about it is bothering me. I met him (Sushant) in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. A boy was approaching with long hair and his hat askew. I did not feel a lot of confidence when somebody told me he would be portraying the role of MS Dhoni in a biopic. I thought I will have to watch his acting now. He has come from a humble background, and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful. But one thing that bothered me was that I should have accosted him and shared my life experiences with him. This may have given him a broader spectrum in life. I regret not talking to him.”

“It is not good to opt for the easiest escape — to kill oneself. Setbacks are a part of life. When you are aware of your life’s problems, please share and discuss them with those close to you. Deepika Padukone had a problem, and she openly said that I have anxiety issues and I need help. Sushant also needed such help, and probably he was taking it also. But he should have shared his problems with his strong-minded friends,” he added.

