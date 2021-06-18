Shoaib Akhtar sings Kishore Kumar songs in old video, fans say ‘what talent’

Shoaib Akhtar has crooned Kishore Kumar songs at several occasions. (Photos: Instagram/imshoaibakhtar, Screengrab/YouTube and Express Archives)

They say art transcends boundaries. Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has proved that he is as much a Kishore Kumar fan as any Indian. In an old video, he is seen crooning the hits of the legendary Bollywood playback singer and his fans have enough reasons to be happy.

In what looks like an intimate gathering of friends, Shoaib, wearing a white kurta-pyjama, is singing “Aate Jate Khoobsurat Awara” (Anurodh) and “Mere Naseeb Mein Aye Dost” (Do Raaste). He even picks one Mohammed Rafi number, “Choo Lene Do Nazuk Hothon” (Kaajal) in the video. Many people have commented on his singing skills in the comment section.

Shoaib Akhtar’s singing skills have been tested before. In 2007, the fast bowler made an appearance on singing reality show Jhoom India, which aired on Sahara One channel. He left the audience mesmerised with his skills. He later also did the same on Zee TV show Ek Se Badhkar Ek – Jalwe Sitaron Ke in 2008.

Shoaib Akhtar, also called the “Rawalpindi Express”, ruled the world records as the fastest bowler in the history of international cricket. He retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup. Shoaib has now turned a commentator.

More recently, Shoaib also made appearances as a guest on Indian TV shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil (2015), Mazaak Mazaak Mein (2016), Game On Hai (2016), and others.