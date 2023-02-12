scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak post dreamy wedding video with a Khuda Haafiz connection. Watch

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak tied the knot in Goa on February 9.

Shivaleeka, Abhishek PathakShivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak on Sunday shared a beautiful wedding teaser. (Photo: Abhishek Pathak/Instagram)

It’s the time to mush. Drishyam 2 fame director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi on Sunday shared a video teaser from their wedding in Goa. The couple got married on February 9 in the presence of close family and friends.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka took to Instagram and posted the video with the caption, “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be! ❤️.”  The video begins with Shivaleeka, filmed separately, seemingly narrating a sequence from her film Khuda Haafiz, which was produced by Abhishek. In the film, she played Nargis while Vidyut Jammwal played Sameer.

Also Read |First photos from Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi’s wedding are here, Ajay Devgn attends

“It was a monologue of basically an arranged meeting happening of Nargis and Sameer. She meets him and he’s like, ‘You tell me what the schedule is and do you want to work after marriage?’ Sameer is asking Nargis, and Nargis says, ‘Who says I want to marry you?'” The footage then cuts to Abhishek kissing Shivaleeka–both dressed in their wedding attire–as she laughs and says, “And you really said, ‘Ab toh main issi se karunga (Now I will marry her only).'”

The video then cuts to the couple exchanging garlands, laughing, kissing as their friends and family members cheer for them. The clip is set to the tune of a soothing track, taking viewers through their beautiful wedding ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

 

Actor Ajay Devgn, who starred in Abhishek’s directorial Drishyam 2, was among those who attended the nuptials. Also in attendance were Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan and Ishita Raj Sharma among others.

In an earlier interview with TOI, Shivaleeka had opened up about her relationship with Abhishek and said, “It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years.” She also detailed how the filmmaker had planned her surprise birthday party, describing it as nothing short of a ‘fairytale.’

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a happily ever after!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 16:23 IST
