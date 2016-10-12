Shivaay: Vir Das is the Pakistan link in Ajay Devgn film

Vir Das to play a Pakistani hacker in Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay. Vir Das to play a Pakistani hacker in Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay.

While the stills, teaser and trailer of Shivaay have kept us enthralled about its view and the VFX used in it, Vir Das promises that there is a lot more in the film for the audience. The actor, who is going to play a pivotal role in the film, is all praise for the action sequences in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Shivaay.

WATCH VIDEO: Prefer Indian Actors In My Films: Farah Khan On Pak Actors Controversy

The Delhi Belly actor reveals he is playing a Pakistani hacker in the film. “It’s not a negative role. I am playing a Pakistani hacker. I am under contract, I can’t reveal much details about the film,” he added.

He said that he does not think anyone else has been able to pull off action the way Ajay has done in this flick. “I think he (Ajay) has been able to pull off the story very well. I think nobody has been able to pull off action the way Ajay has done in Shivaay. It will be a visual treat for everyone. He (Ajay) called me and said come to office. His team of writers narrated the film and I liked it,” Vir said.

Apart from Shivaay, Vir Das will also appear in 31st October, a film based on the emergency period in India. The film was supposed to be released on October 7 but now has been rescheduled to October 21 because of some cuts demanded by the Delhi High Court. Meanwhile, the actor is concentrating on his big film this year in which he would share the screen space with Ajay Devgn for the very first time.

Also read | Banning Indian films featuring Pakistani artistes is unfair, says Ajay Devgn

Shivaay is directed by national award-winning actor, Devgn himself. The film will also feature actress Saira Banu’s grandniece, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Polish actress, Erika Kaar and British child actor Abigail Eames. It is set for a major clash with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the box office this Diwali. However, the actor has kept himself refrained from comparisons and is prepping up for the clash and reviews.

(With inputs of PTI)

