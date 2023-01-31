Shiv Shastri Balboa trailer: Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta charm in this tale of reinvention and Rocky references

The first trailer of Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta movie Shiv Shastri Balboa is out, and it promises to be a feel-good family entertainer. In the promo, Anupam’s Shiv Shastri is inspired by the iconic Sylvester Stallone character Rocky Balboa, who, even after several defeats, refuses to take life’s beating lying down.

Kher is seen flaunting the Rocky-inspired red gloves to his grandson, but the child has no clue what he is talking about. Sharib Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri and Jugal Hansraj also make appearances in the trailer.

We are also introduced to Neena Gupta’s character, a person Anupam Kher encounters in the US, who just wants to go back to India. Together they form a life changing friendship and go on a unique adventure. The only thing that holds back the trailer from actually being good is its length, and its eagerness to reveal nearly all key plot points.

The official synopsis of Shiv Shastri Balboa reads, “Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big fan of the movie Rocky, moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland which teaches that it’s never too old to reinvent yourself.”