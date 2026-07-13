Shiv Sena minister targets Aamir Khan over 3rd marriage: ‘Can be love jihad ambassador’

Nitesh Rane had wondered whether Khan's latest marriage should be viewed as an example of "love jihad".

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday became the second Maharashtra minister to target Aamir Khan over his third marriage after his BJP colleague Nitesh Rane, saying the Bollywood actor can be a brand ambassador of “love jihad”.

Shirsat also said Khan may be a big star, but his act of marrying three times means he cannot rule people’s hearts.

He also supported the remarks of BJP leader and state minister Nitesh Rane, who had said that when celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it.

Rane had wondered whether Khan’s latest marriage should be viewed as an example of “love jihad”.