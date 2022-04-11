2 States actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passes away

Actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam has passed away. The talented artiste was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, playing Sanya Malhotra’s onscreen father. Actor Ayesha Raza Mishra on Monday shared a note on her Facebook account, with the text “Rest in peace Shiv. Aur kya kahen (What more can I say). Be free of pain and rest my friend.”

Subramaniam’s funeral will take place on Monday morning, with cremation happening at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom. Filmmaker Bina Sarwar tweeted, “Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child – Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.”

The full note read, “In loving memory of Shiv Subrahmanyam. With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form – our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv’s family; and his huge legion of friends and fans. Kindly note – The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at slam at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058.”

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in a still from 2 States. Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in a still from 2 States.

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam started his journey in film with writing the screenplay of Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s Parinda in 1989. He’s also credited as the writer for other noteworthy movies like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Teen Patti. Subramaniam won Filmfare awards for Best Story and Best Screenplay for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Parinda respectively.

Subramaniam later ventured into doing supporting roles onscreen too. He appeared in movies such as 2 States, Nail Polish, Rocky Handsome, Hichki, Happy Journey, Risk, Prahaar, Ungli, Bangistan, Kaminey, Stanley Ka Dabba and more.

His popular TV shows are Mukti Bandhan, 24, Pradhanmantri and Dead End.