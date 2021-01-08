Shilpa Shirodkar gets COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Vaccinated and safe’

Shilpa Shirodkar took to Instagram to post a photo of herself after the vaccination. (Photo: Shilpa Shirodkar/Instagram)

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has revealed that she was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Dubai. She took to Instagram to post a photo of herself after the vaccination.

The 47-year-old actor wrote with the photo, “Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021 ❤️ Thank you UAE 🇦🇪❤️.”

Shilpa Shirodkar, who is the younger sister of actor and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, made her film debut with 1989’s Bhrashtachar and went on to star in films like Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Trinetra (1991) and Hum (1991).

She was nominated in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Khuda Gawah.

Her last Hindi film outing was the 2000 film Gaja Gamini.