Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita shares poignant post amid Raj Kundra porn apps case: ‘You got this, keep going’

Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita has shared a rather poignant note on Instagram about surviving hardships even as the actor’s husband is being investigated for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content via mobile apps. In her post, Shamita mentioned that one ‘needs to keep doing their own thing with as much love and integrity as possible’.

Shamita’s post comes during a rather harrowing time for her family, as her brother-in-law Raj Kundra is in judicial custody after he was arrested on charges of being associated with an alleged porn racket. Shilpa herself, is under scrutiny by authorities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday also imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa, Raj and their company Viaan Industries for violation of its Insider Trading rules.

Shamita shared a photo of herself and wrote, “”Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. ‘You got this .. keep going’. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment… which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.” Mouni Roy sent much love on the post.

Shilpa has not addressed the matter as yet, but shared a similar post. In her post, she quoted James Thurber, “Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness.”

The post further read, “We look back in anger at the people who’ve hurt us, the frustrations we’ve felt, the bad luck we’ve endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is.”

Shilpa also requested fans to watch her recent release Hungama 2, and mentioned the effort that had gone into making it. She wrote that the film should not suffer. “I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you🙏😇 With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”