Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in new video, fan says ‘this suits you.’ Watch

Producer-businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra on Thursday shared a deepfake video of himself on Instagram, enacting out scenes from the polarising anti-superhero movie Joker. In the shared clip, Kundra as Joker could be seen mouthing dialogues like “When I was a little boy, everyone laughed at me, but no one is laughing now.”

Kundra shared the aforementioned video with a caption that read, “They laugh at me because I am different. I laugh at them because they are all the same. #joker #gratitude #rajmantra #rajfuntra.” While many in the comments section were amused, one user wrote, “Is this Raj Kundra, omg?” While another mentioned, “Now this suits you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

This is not the first time Raj has done something like this. In the past, Kundra had shared deepfake videos featuring himself in scenes of movies like The Avengers and Aquaman.

On the personal front, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty had tied the knot in November, 2009. They have two children together — son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Not too long ago, Raj had shared the secret of his successful relationship with Shilpa Shetty via an Instagram post. “Good relationships don’t just happen. They take time, patience and two people who truly want to be together. Never Above You, Never Below You….Always Besides You. This is the key to a successful partnership! #patience & #respect #rajmantra @theshilpashetty.”

Meanwhile Shilpa is ready to make her big screen comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. She also has Hungama 2 in her kitty.