Shilpa Shetty pens note for late father, sister Shamita Shetty: ‘She needs you around now’

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for her late father, Surendra Shetty. Sharing a picture of herself with her father and sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa wrote, “Happy birthday, Daddy! We know that you’re right here protecting us like our Guardian Angel… always shielding and bringing us victorious out of tough situations. Tunki needs you around now, Daddy… and I know you’re already there with her. Love you… praying for you always!❤️👼🏻🌈.”

Shilpa lost her father five years ago. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest in October 2016.

Shilpa has been supporting Shamita through her Bigg Boss journey. She recently took to Instagram to conduct an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where the actor spoke about Shamita and also explained how she manages to stay positive all the time to her fans. Her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested in porn apps case earlier this year. He is out on bail.

When quizzed about her opinion on Shamita Shetty’s stint in Bigg Boss, Shilpa said that she is proud of her sister and the consistency and balance she has showcased on the reality show. “I am feeling very happy about Shamita’s presence on Bigg Boss 15. I take a lot of pride in her. She is doing fabulously well. Please support her, guys, and please vote for her. I want her to win,” said the actor.

Shilpa also showed support for her husband Raj Kundra as he denied his involvement in porn apps case. Kundra has been making headlines since his arrest and consequent release in the case. Supporting her partner’s statement, Shilpa took to Twitter to quote Winston Churchill on the subject and tweeted, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

In his statement made recently, Raj Kundra said, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of pornography EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”