Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate son Viaan’s 9th birthday with heartfelt wishes, videos: ‘Not even done hugging you’

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan turned a year older today. Both Shilpa and Raj wrote emotional notes for him on Instagram. Shilpa also posted a video from his fourth birthday celebration. In her note, the actor shared how this coronavirus induced lockdown has made her son more sensible and mature. He has learnt the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining social distance and has not been fussy about not getting to celebrate his birthday for two years now. Raj, meanwhile, shared a video compiling moments from their life.

“There’s so much to say, So much to do…You’re growing up too fast, I’m not even done hugging you❤️” Shetty wrote. She added, “We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss… makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be.”

The Dhadkan actor further mentioned how Viaan fought coronavirus bravely. She also wrote about his growth into a responsible human being which makes her feel like a proud mother.

“You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?!🤩 Must say, I’m a proud mommy!😍🥰😘” Shetty noted.

She concluded her long note with a lovely birthday wish for her son, “Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj🤗🌈❤️😘May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go 💫🧿✨ Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu 🧿❤️🧿.”

Raj wrote with his video, “The Video Says it all. Happy Birthday my Son my rockstar my heartbeat.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has taken a break from the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 as it is being shot in Daman. She has wrapped up the shoot of her next film, Hungama 2. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.