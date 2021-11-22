Shilpa Shetty wishes ‘Cookie’ Raj Kundra on anniversary with wedding pics: ‘Sharing good times and bearing hard times’

Shilpa Shetty wished husband Raj Kundra on their anniversary with a collage of their wedding images from 2009 which she posted late on Sunday. This is Shilpa’s first post featuring Raj after he was arrested in the porn apps case in July. Raj Kundra has not featured on Shilpa’s timeline and neither has she spoken about him since. The two, however, were spotted together at a temple earlier this month.

Shilpa shared four pics from her wedding ceremony and wrote in the caption, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin. #12Years #promises #commitment #marriage #faith #family #gratitude #blessed.”

Shilpa and Raj have been married for 12 years now. They have two kids — son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra who was born via surrogacy. The couple has been besieged by divorce rumours for the last few months. Shilpa’s new post puts an end to the speculation.

Shlipa Shetty, who made her acting comeback with Hungama 2 this year, kept a low profile on social media for several weeks when Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn apps case. He was released in September on bail. She also found her and Raj’s name in a cheating case for which she issued a statement.

Shilpa’s next film in Nikamma. She is currently serves as the host of dance reality show Super Dancer.