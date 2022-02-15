Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of daughter Samisha on second birthday: ‘I loved you before you took your first breath’

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday took to Instagram to wish her daughter Samisha as she turned two. The little one was born via surrogacy. In the video shared by Shilpa, Samisha and her father Raj Kundra have a friendly competition to decide whose ‘mamma’ Shilpa is. In the end, Samisha wins with her sweet gestures.

The video starts with Samisha playing near Shilpa, as she watches television along with husband Raj. As she asks ‘Samisha whose mamma?”, she quickly grabs her legs saying ‘my’. That is when Raj also joins in on the game and insists Shilpa is his. The little one shrugs off Raj’s hand and kisses her mother. Her actions left Shilpa going ‘awwww’ while daddy Raj can be heard laughing.

Wishing her daughter, the India’s Got Talent judge penned an emotional note thanking her for bringing love and joy in their heart. “MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2.”

Shilpa Shetty also has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. While Viaan was born to Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra in 2012, the couple welcomed Samisha in 2020 through surrogacy.

While announcing her arrival, the actor had posted on social media, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020, Junior SSK in the house, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra.”