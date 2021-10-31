Shilpa Shetty wins Halloween 2021, watch her scary video

October 31, 2021 9:42:09 pm
Many celebrities have been sharing photos and videos from their Halloween 2021 celebrations, but Shilpa Shetty has won Halloween 2021.
Shilpa shared an Instagram reel of her spooky look, which is sure to send a shiver down your spine.
Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy HaLLowEen 🎃👻… #halloween2021 #boo.”
View this post on Instagram
Shilpa’s unrecognisable Halloween get-up got a lot of love from her fans on Instagram.
Shilpa Shetty has always been quite active on social media. The actor took a break from social media after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn apps-related case, but she is now active on all platforms.
On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-