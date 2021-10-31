Shilpa Shetty wins Halloween 2021, watch her scary video

Many celebrities have been sharing photos and videos from their Halloween 2021 celebrations, but Shilpa Shetty has won Halloween 2021.

Shilpa shared an Instagram reel of her spooky look, which is sure to send a shiver down your spine.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy HaLLowEen 🎃👻… #halloween2021 #boo.”

Shilpa’s unrecognisable Halloween get-up got a lot of love from her fans on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty has always been quite active on social media. The actor took a break from social media after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn apps-related case, but she is now active on all platforms.

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9.