‘Shilpa Shetty will not do something like this’: Producer Ratan Jain defends actor after Raj Kundra’s arrest

At a time when most of Bollywood circuit has maintained a stony silence on Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra controversy, Shilpa’s mentor and producer Ratan Jain has come forward in support of the actress. Jain has bankrolled Shilpa’s latest release Hungama 2, and have in the past collaborated on movies like Hathyar (2002) and Dhadkan (2000). Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this month for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content via mobile apps.

Sympathizing with Shilpa’s troubles, Jain said in an interview, “As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband’s business, but I don’t think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this).”

“But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case,” Jain told E Times.

Shilpa Shetty has not yet commented on the accusations against her husband Raj Kundra, who has been charged as the main accused in the pornography case. Kundra’s bail plea was rejected and reportedly he may remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

On Wednesday, SEBI (The Securities and Exchange Board of India)imposed a imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Viaan Industries, the company they own, for violating insider trading rules.

The Bollywood actor, her businessman husband and their company delayed a mandatory disclosure to stocks exchanges by more than three years.

The 45-year-old businessman, who was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, earned at least Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of porn films, the police had told a magistrate’s court. Kundra has contended that the films made by him, which the police claimed to be pornographic, did not depict direct or explicit sexual acts.