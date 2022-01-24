Shilpa Shetty is unrecognisable in her cute class photo, shares it on World Education Day

Actor Shilpa Shetty is celebrating World Education Day, and to mark the occasion, Shilpa recently took to her social media to share an adorable throwback class photo of herself and her batchmates. Dressed in her blue and white uniform, Shilpa could be standing in the middle of the second row, smiling for the camera.

Expressing her heartbreak over children’s inability to come out and get a full-rounded education during the ongoing pandemic, the actor mentioned in a note, “My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can’t interact with friends, can’t have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

“We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day!,” the actor concluded her post by adding a bunch of hashtags like #MondayMotivation #WorldEducationDay #ChangingCourseTransformingEducation #kids #oldnormal #newnormal.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen as one of the judges on India’s Got Talent. Shilpa had expressed gratitude for her work in one of her Instagram posts where she could be seen posing alongside a camera. The actor’s post read, “The first thing I do when I reach the sets is touch the camera and show gratitude for the work I have and for the ability to do what I love the most.”

She was last seen in the comedy film Hungama 2, which failed to connect with the audience.