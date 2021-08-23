‘Be your own warrior’: Shilpa Shetty talks of ‘high and low points’ amid Raj Kundra case, turns to yoga

Shilpa Shetty has been going through a challenging time in her personal life as husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in a porn apps case, but the actor is making sure she remains calm and balanced even as she finds herself surrounded by constant speculation.

Shilpa has said that it’s yoga that she has yet again turned to for strength and positivity. It’s public knowledge that Shilpa is an avid yoga practitioner. In fact, the actor keeps sharing the benefits of yoga with her fans through Instagram videos. On Monday, Shilpa wrote a long Instagram post alongside a video of her practising a few yoga asanas. The actor wrote how she feels empowered doing these asanas.

“Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering ‘Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening’ flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine. Time to prove, ‘Yoga se hi hoga’,” read an excerpt from her post.



After taking a three-week-long break from reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty is back on the judges’ panel. The actor had taken a break after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last month. Shilpa’s professional and personal life has been dragged into Kundra’s case, with many trolling and poking fun at the actor. Affected by the negativity, Shilpa Shetty issued a statement a few weeks ago, asking people to respect her privacy and be considerate towards her and her two kids.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times,” she said. Shilpa, however, maintained that she would not break her silence on the case as it was sub-judice.