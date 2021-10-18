Shilpa Shetty’s decision to get an undercut ‘took a lot of gumption’: ‘You can’t live without taking risks’

Shilpa Shetty claims that zeroing in on her new haircut was risky and required her to come out of her comfort zone. The actor on Monday gave a sneak peek into her latest “undercut buzz cut” in a video on Instagram. We get to see her new look as she ties her hair into a messy bun before her fitness routine.

In her long caption, Shilpa revealed that the decision “took a lot of gumption”. With her back to the camera, she ties her hair and then winks before starting her new aerobic workout – the ‘Tribal Squats’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa’s caption reads, “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly – on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!””

Shilpa Shetty was last seen as the judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actor will return to the judge’s chair for Sony TV’s upcoming talent hunt show India’s Got Talent.