scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Shilpa Shetty to host Shape of You, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shehnaaz Gill to grace show

A fitness freak herself, Shilpa Shetty has been propagating yoga and healthy lifestyle for years now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2022 10:12:15 pm
shilpa shetty fitnessShilpa Shetty will host several Bollywood celebs on her show. (Photo: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty is set to turn host for a wellness-themed chat show titled Shape of You. Produced by Mirchi, the show will have Shilpa talking to Indian celebrities about physical and mental wellbeing.

A fitness freak herself, Shilpa has been propagating yoga and healthy lifestyle for years now. She regularly posts videos and photos of her yoga sessions. Expressing excitement about promoting wellness through her new show, Shilpa said in a statement, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post giving birth to my first child.”

Also read |Shilpa Shetty mocks Kapil Sharma’s tweeting talent on his show: ‘Wine shops toh sab khule hain’

Further elaborating on the need for fitness, she added, “Over time I have realized the importance of health and fitness in my life, and I want to play a catalyst in people’s lives who are looking to embark on this journey. Through Shape of You and through the Simple Soulful App, I want to reach out to more people who want to pay attention to themselves as well as their health and wellness.”

Also read |‘Keep it simple, but significant’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares fitness mantra

As per reports, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, Masaba Gupta and Badshah are among the celebrities who will appear on the show that’ll begin streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi from next month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding album

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement