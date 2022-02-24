Shilpa Shetty to host Shape of You, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shehnaaz Gill to grace show

Shilpa Shetty is set to turn host for a wellness-themed chat show titled Shape of You. Produced by Mirchi, the show will have Shilpa talking to Indian celebrities about physical and mental wellbeing.

A fitness freak herself, Shilpa has been propagating yoga and healthy lifestyle for years now. She regularly posts videos and photos of her yoga sessions. Expressing excitement about promoting wellness through her new show, Shilpa said in a statement, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post giving birth to my first child.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Further elaborating on the need for fitness, she added, “Over time I have realized the importance of health and fitness in my life, and I want to play a catalyst in people’s lives who are looking to embark on this journey. Through Shape of You and through the Simple Soulful App, I want to reach out to more people who want to pay attention to themselves as well as their health and wellness.”

As per reports, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, Masaba Gupta and Badshah are among the celebrities who will appear on the show that’ll begin streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi from next month.