Shilpa Shetty to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood celebrities who swear by yoga and their favourite asanas

On International Yoga Day today, we put the focus on Bollywood’s yogis who have been propounding the practice for years. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt to Rakul Preet, they often share their favourite asanas and mindful practices.

An inexpensive way of keeping all illnesses and tensions at bay, many celebrities and actors vouch on yoga and follow it religiously. Owing to its endless benefits and effects, celebs have included yoga in their workout routine and can’t stop raving about it.

SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA

An actor and a ‘mindful yogi’, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been practising yoga for more than two decades now. Flexible, fabulous, and fit, she starts her day with yoga no matter how busy she is. To break the monotony of workouts and yet tone and strengthen her body, Shilpa does Suryanamaskaras and combines it with various other asanas such as Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana, Baddha Trikonasana, Viparita Naukasana, Natrajasana, and Eka pada Utkatasana amongst others. She also owns a fitness app which is all about yoga routines and postures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

ALAYA F

Alaya F hasn’t been in the industry for too long but she’s definitely on the top of her #yoga game. A scroll through her social media account will prove how flexible and effortlessly poised she is and the way she changes from one asana to another displays her refined practice and finesse. Alaya is a huge fan of headstands or Sirsasana, Chakrasana or as she calls them ‘turbo wheels’, and stretches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

MALAIKA ARORA

From starting a chain of yoga and fitness studios to promoting a healthy, balanced lifestyle on social media, Malaika Arora is acing it all. An epitome of glamour and fitness, yoga is at the core of her workout routine. Malaika does a mix of breathing and core strengthening exercises and loves doing Chakrasana, Virabhadrasana, and Bhujangasana. She also often practices acro yoga, aerial yoga, and power yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

From being all about size zero to now embracing her body and promoting body positivity, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s transformation has been quite inspiring. She calls her yoga mat her ‘favourite spot’ and has been gracing social media with snippets from her yoga poses and practice sessions. From doing 108 Surya Namaskar to going into a Bhujangasana and Trikonasana, Kareena doesn’t shy away from flaunting her post yoga glow and graceful, perfect postures on the internet.

RAKUL PREET

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Actor Rakul Preet’s social media is all about her photos from vacations, film promotions, OOTDs and her healthy lifestyle. A big fan of aerial and power yoga, she incorporates headstands, breathing controlling exercises, and lots of stretching in her routine. Rakul also loves to meditate and focuses on increasing her flexibility, and toning and strengthening her body through yoga.