‘Will live every moment as fully as I can’: Shilpa Shetty shares life’s mantra after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday night shared an Instagram story about living every moment, and making them count. The actor, who was keeping a low profile after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra got arrested last month in a porn apps case, has now shared an excerpt from a book which talks about seizing the day.

“We can’t push the ‘pause’ button on our lives. Every day counts, whether we’re doing our best or our worst. Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life’s clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever. As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can,” read the book excerpt in her Instagram story.

Shilpa Shetty shared the aforementioned photo along with a ‘live every moment’ sticker. Previously, Shilpa had shared a note on social media about being her own warrior. “Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering ‘Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening’ flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine. Time to prove, ‘Yoga se hi hoga’,” read an excerpt from her post.

Shilpa has also returned to work after her absence on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Earlier, director Anurag Basu, who is also a judge on the show, had shared that the set feels empty without her presence. “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us,” the filmmaker had been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2.