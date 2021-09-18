Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘brand new endings’ amid Raj Kundra controversy

Shilpa Shetty on Saturday morning shared an Instagram story that spoke about ‘bad decisions’ and ‘new endings’. Shilpa shared a picture of a page from a book that included a quote by Carl Bard, which read, “Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.”

This particular chapter shared by Shilpa is titled ‘New endings’, and the excerpt reads, “We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt. If only we’d been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyze it.”

It continued, “But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.” Shilpa pasted a red heart sticker to her story.

Shilpa recently went on a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. The Life In A Metro actor had shared glimpses of her journey to the shrine. She was seen riding a pony and chanting ‘Jai mata di’ with her friend Akanksha Malhotra.

Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July due to his alleged involvement in producing and distributing pornographic clips on mobile apps. He is currently in jail.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2, which was also her comeback to Bollywood films. She is presently judging the television reality show Super Dancer 4.