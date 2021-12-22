Shilpa Shetty supports husband Raj Kundra as he denies link to porn apps case: ‘Truth is incontrovertible’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been making headlines since his arrest and consequent release in the porn apps case. Kundra recently denied his involvement in it. Supporting her partner’s statement, Shilpa took to Twitter to quote Winston Churchill on the subject and tweeted, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

In his statement made recently, Raj Kundra said “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of pornography EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”

– Winston Churchill

Kundra also spoke about being a part of media trial and added, ““The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture.”

Raj Kundra was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content on various OTT platforms. He was later released on bail.

Shilpa Shetty also recently took to her Instagram to conduct an Ask Me Anything session. The actor spoke about her sister Shamita Shetty and explained how she manages to stay positive all the time to her fans. Shetty was also surprisingly asked to show off her linguistic skills during the AMA. She was requested to speak something in Bengali and Marathi, which she did with surprising fluency.

On being asked about where she draws her inner strength from, and how she keeps the positivity radar up and running, the actor said, “Yoga. Positivity is an attitude, you either have it or you don’t. So just stay positive,” the actor concluded with a smile.

Later, she was quizzed about her opinion on sister Shamita Shetty’s stint in the ongoing Bigg Boss 15 show, hosted by Salman Khan. Shilpa said that she is proud of her sister and the consistency and balance she is showing on the show. “I am feeling very happy about Shamita’s presence in Bigg Boss 15. I take a lot of pride in her. She is doing fabulously well. Please support her, guys, and please vote for her. I want her to win,” said the actor.