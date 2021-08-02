Shilpa Shetty posts statement in Raj Kundra case: ‘Lot of unwanted aspersions cast on me…’

Actor Shilpa Shetty has finally released her statement weeks after husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content via mobile apps. The actor, who had approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her, said in the statement that she is being subjected to a ‘media trial’.

On Saturday, hearing Shilpa’s plea, the Mumbai HC had refused to restrain media, commenting that it will “have a chilling effect on the freedom of press”. The court added, “Reportage of something based on what police have said is not defamatory.”

“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family,” the actor wrote in a statement that has been shared on social media.

She reiterated that she will not comment on the case itself, she wrote, “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

Asking everyone to respect her privacy, she wrote, “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.”

