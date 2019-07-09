Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan gets a special message from WWE star John Cena

If actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is taking over social media with her yoga videos and gorgeous photos, her son Viaan Raj Kundra has become the talk of the town for his knowledge on WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Advertising

On Tuesday, WWE India shared a clip featuring six-year-old Viaan, who is a huge John Cena fan. In fact, in a segment of the video, Viaan aped the 16-time WWE champion.

By the end of the episode, Viaan Raj Kundra lived his fan moment when John Cena sent him a video message.

In the message, Cena said, “Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, ‘My time is up, your time is now’ It’s Viaan boy you are shining now.” The WWE star signed off with his famous ‘You can’t see me!’ move.

Advertising

As soon as the message ended, an excited Viaan jumped on his bed and thanked John Cena.

Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter and thanked WWE India for making Viaan Raj Kundra’s dream come true with John Cena’s message.

She wrote, “Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg…”

Viaan’s father Raj Kundra tweeted, “So so proud! my rockstar @ViaanRajKundra and thank you @WWEIndia and @JohnCena for that lovely message”