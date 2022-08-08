Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer show off serious action chops in new Indian Police Force video

August 8, 2022 9:43:34 pm
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is currently busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s debut web series Indian Police Force, took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into her action sequences, also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer.
She posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Never a dull moment on sets of #indianpoliceforce. Raw and real! Don’t miss @itsrohitshetty on the harness.”
Sidharth too shared the video and wrote, “The ultimate action director @itsrohitshetty in full form.”
The video begins with Rohit Shetty hanging on a harness while capturing Sidharth Malhotra fighting some goons on the top floor. Moments later, Shilpa Shetty makes an entry by shattering a glass wall. She then fights a bunch of men all alone until Nikitin Dheer arrives and fights the rest of them with his bare hands.
View this post on Instagram
Nikitin Dheer also took to his Instagram handle and shared the same video thanking Rohit Shetty for the opportunity. He wrote, “From Tangaballi in Chennai Express to playing a Cop in the #Indianpoliceforce. Excited to share my first reel with you all!!! Big thanks to my Big Bro @itsrohitshetty for this opportunity. Love you all @sidmalhotra @theshilpashetty @primevideoin.”
Talking about Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty had said in a statement, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli & KL Rahul return; Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for selection
Cong joins freebie war: Promises 300 unit power, Rs 1,500 per month to women in Himachal Pradesh
Neeraj Chopra congratulates friend Arshad Nadeem after record-breaking 90m javelin throw in CWG
Hyderabad gears up for annual Muharram processions
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up Approach Method’ or ‘Small Satellite Launch Vehicle’ for UPSC CSE
Shehnaaz Gill squashes rumours of her opting out of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: ‘I can’t wait for people to watch the movie…’
CWG 2022: Australia hammer India 7-0 in men’s hockey final
Maharashtra: Man arrested for posting ‘defamatory’ content against Governor Koshyari
Top plant-based protein sources you must add to your diet
Haryana: House goes paper-less as CM Khattar launches e-Vidhan Sabha
93-year-old UK woman completes fifth high-flying challenge. Watch video
Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns fails to breach Rs 40 crore mark