Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer show off serious action chops in new Indian Police Force video

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is currently busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s debut web series Indian Police Force, took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into her action sequences, also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer.

She posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Never a dull moment on sets of #indianpoliceforce. Raw and real! Don’t miss @itsrohitshetty on the harness.”

Sidharth too shared the video and wrote, “The ultimate action director @itsrohitshetty in full form.”

The video begins with Rohit Shetty hanging on a harness while capturing Sidharth Malhotra fighting some goons on the top floor. Moments later, Shilpa Shetty makes an entry by shattering a glass wall. She then fights a bunch of men all alone until Nikitin Dheer arrives and fights the rest of them with his bare hands.

Nikitin Dheer also took to his Instagram handle and shared the same video thanking Rohit Shetty for the opportunity. He wrote, “From Tangaballi in Chennai Express to playing a Cop in the #Indianpoliceforce. Excited to share my first reel with you all!!! Big thanks to my Big Bro @itsrohitshetty for this opportunity. Love you all @sidmalhotra @theshilpashetty @primevideoin.”

Talking about Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty had said in a statement, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series.”

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video.