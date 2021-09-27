‘Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him?’: Shilpa Shetty shuts down reporter asking questions about husband

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was released from jail last week, two months after his arrest in an alleged porn apps case. The businessman was accused of creating pornographic content and sharing them via apps. While his legal battles ensued, his wife Shilpa was frequently under scrutiny as well. However, the actor hit back at a reporter when asked about Raj Kundra, recently.

While addressing the press at an event, Shilpa shut a reporter down after they asked about Raj Kundra. She said, “Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? Who am I)?”

She also added, “I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This has been my life’s philosophy).”

Ever since Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa has been sharing motivational and inspiring posts, emphasizing how one must work through ‘difficult times’. She posted a quote that read, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again.”

She added, “I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

After Raj Kundra’s release, Shilpa had shared a quote that read, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments.”

Shilpa Shetty had maintained a stoic silence in the case, and then released a statement in which she stated that she would not be commenting on Raj Kundra’s case as the matter was subjudice and that the family is trying their best to overcome this trying phase of their lives.