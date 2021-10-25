Shilpa Shetty shares video of her latest achievement: ‘You don’t find willpower, you create it’

October 25, 2021 7:16:06 pm
Actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak, and her social media profiles are filled with videos of her working out. In her latest video, Shilpa is seen pulling off a complicated workout routine. She wrote a lengthy note about mustering motivation to pull off a proper workout.
Shilpa wrote, “When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened. It may look easy, but the 20-kg weighted squat is no mean feat. It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, hamstring, calves, core, knee joints, and lower back. It also helps burn fat. A great start to the day and week.”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had shared another clip from her gym, where she showed off her ‘undercut buzz cut’ look.
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-