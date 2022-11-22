Shilpa Shetty shares loved-up video with husband Raj Kundra on 13th wedding anniversary: ‘You, me, us… that’s all I need’

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their thirteenth wedding anniversary today. To wish her husband on social media, Shilpa shared a video of pictures of the two of them over the years and wrote, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) 😅 Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us…👨‍👩‍👧‍👦That’s all I need♥️🥰 Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie🧿♥️🤗🎉.”

Fans cheered for the couple; many said they were seeing his face after a long time. he has been sporting various masks to hide his face of late to ensure paparazzi doesn’t click him.

The couple’s close friend Neelam Kothari wished them. Taking to the comments section of Shilpa’s post, she wrote, “Happy anniversary ❤️❤️.” Shilpa’s sister Shamita and new mommy Bipasha Basu too wished the couple by commenting on the post.

Raj too posted a picture of himself holding a sieve with Shilpa’s name’s initials SSK written on it over a red heart painted on it. He wrote, “13 years down, forever to go! Happy anniversary, my love.”

Shilpa and Raj have faced a rough patch over the last couple of years as his name was allegedly involved in creating and distributing porn via mobile apps. In fact, the case surfaced again earlier this week when the Maharashtra police filed a 450-page chargesheet in court alleging that the businessman and other accused like Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, Meeta Jhunjhunwala, Raju Dubey, Suvajit Choudhary and Umesh Kamath were involved in making pornographic content.

However, Kundra’s lawyer, in response to the chargesheet, has expressed surprise and told The Times Of India that he and his party “got to know from media reports that the Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the Honourable Court,” and that they’ll be “present before the Honourable Court to comply with the due process of law and collect the copy of the chargesheet.”

Shilpa, while promoting her comeback film Nikamma, had said that she and her family have been very strong. “We’ve braved a storm,” she said alluding to the controversy. On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s India Police Force.