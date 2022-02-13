Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, mom Sunanda visit Alibaug amid news of summons, Raqesh Bapat joins them

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen leaving for Alibaug with children Viaan and Samisha, mother Sunanda Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty. Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was also clicked as they left for the weekend gateway. However, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was missing in the photos.

The Bigg Boss lovebirds Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty’s trip comes ahead of the Valentine’s Day and his birthday.

See Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s family photos and video:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty have reportedly been summoned by Mumbai’s Andheri magistrate court. The court orders the three to appear on February 28.

The Shettys have been accused of not repaying a loan of Rs 21 lakh to a businessman. The summons were issued on Friday after an FIR was lodged against them at the Juhu police station. The complaint has been filed by a businessman named Parhad Amra.

A report by ANI stated that Parhad has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakh loan by Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita, and mother Sunanda. In the complaint, he said that the loan was taken by Shilpa and Shamita’s father, Surendra Shetty.

The report reads, “Parhad, who is reportedly an automobile agency owner, said that Shilpa’s father had borrowed the money in 2015. He had allegedly promised to repay it in January 2017, however, the Shettys are now refusing to repay the amount. The loan was allegedly given to Shilpa and her father’s firm Corgifts.”