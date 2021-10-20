Shilpa Shetty teases secret project from Goa after she, husband Raj Kundra file Rs 50 cr defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra

Shilpa Shetty is busy with an upcoming project in Goa currently. The actor has been sharing updates from the ‘secret project’ that she is partaking in. Recently, the actor shared a video and a photo from the place. While the video gave a view of the lovely place she is stationed at, the picture featured Shilpa dressed in a bright red dress.

Recently, both Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra were in news after the couple filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra for ‘false and baseless allegations’ against them. The legal notice also demands a public apology from Chopra on various media outlets for spreading misinformation about them in an attempt to harm their reputation.

Shilpa Shetty poses for the camera. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty poses for the camera. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is letting her hair down in Goa. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty is letting her hair down in Goa. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

This comes after Chopra’s complaint against the couple last week, which she had registered at a Juhu police station on allegations of fraud. Both Sherlyn Chopra and Raj Kundra are presently embroiled in a porn apps case. Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic films. He was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai court.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, which failed to impress the audience. The actor is also known for judging the dance reality show Super Dancer since 2016. She was last seen in the fourth chapter of the show in which Florina Gogoi from Assam took home the coveted trophy.

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the movie Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Meanwhile, her sister Shamita Shetty is turning heads in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15.