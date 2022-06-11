Shilpa Shetty was scandalised when she was offered Big Brother: ‘We told them we are Indians, we won’t do all this’

Shilpa Shetty’s career was going through a bit of a lull in the mid-2000s but the actor’s decision to participate in the UK-based reality show Big Brother changed how she was perceived by her fans. Shilpa, who was known for films such as Baazigar and Main Khiladi Tu Anari in the 1990s, saw massive popularity after winning the celebrity reality show. In a recent chat with Mashable India, Shilpa said that she expected to get eliminated in the second week of the show, and was quite shocked when despite being nominated every week, she continued to stay in the game.

Shilpa acknowledged that the show “changed people’s perspective towards me.” She said, “I was still the same person. It gave me international recognition.” Shilpa participated in the celebrity version of the show in 2007 and back then, Bigg Boss wasn’t a big phenomenon in India as it is today, so she had “had no idea what it was, what I was going for.” While watching a few older episodes, Shilpa got concerned about what would be expected from her on the show.

“I saw a couple of episodes and I got scared with what I saw. I said I am not going to do all of this. So my contract was very watertight. My mother told them very clearly that listen we are Indians, and we won’t do this baring all and all of that,” she said. During the show, Shilpa faced many racially motivated comments from her fellow contestants. The attacks had Shilpa breaking down on the show many times, which earned her sympathy.

Shilpa recalled that the show was set to last for four weeks and she expected to stay stick around for two. “I honestly felt like I will go, and I will get eliminated in the second week. Seeing that every week I would be nominated and I would get saved. I thought how is this happening? Then in the third week, it somewhere dawned upon me that there are a lot of Asians,” she said.

Shilpa won the show by a massive margin and credited the large South Asian population in the UK for supporting her. “Not just Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, all desis. So they really went out there, and voted for me. I won by 64%. So it was a landslide,” she said.

Shilpa is currently promoting her next film Nikamma, scheduled to release on June 17.