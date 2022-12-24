When Shilpa Shetty said that she was unimpressed after seeing Raj Kundra’s five-carat proposal ring: ‘This is not what I imagined’

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty had previously opened up about how unimpressed she was after Raj Kundra proposed to her in Paris with a five-carat diamond ring. The actor said that it took her a while to say ‘yes’ and added that she only agreed to marry Raj after he promised her a ‘bigger ring’.

Talking to Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show in 2019, Shilpa recalled that she was in Paris for a fashion event when Raj flew down and proposed to her. He wooed her with violinists and romantic dinner, but Shilpa said that she was unimpressed with the five-carat diamond ring that he proposed to her with.

Shilpa said, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then.”

According to reports, Raj eventually gave Shilpa a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring worth Rs 3 crore. He also bought her a lehenga worth Rs 50 lakh.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shilpa said that Raj had given her the ultimatum while she was shooting for a film called The Man with Sunny Deol. “Raj gave me an ultimatum to get married or quit the relationship. I had to choose between The Man and my man. I chose the latter. And guess what? Sunny eventually shelved the movie,” she said.

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 after dating for three months. The couple have two children–Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra.