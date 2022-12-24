scorecardresearch
When Shilpa Shetty said that she was unimpressed after seeing Raj Kundra’s five-carat proposal ring: ‘This is not what I imagined’

Shilpa Shetty, who married Raj Kundra in 2009, said that his proposal was not what she 'imagined' to be.

shilpa shetty, raj kundraShilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty had previously opened up about how unimpressed she was after Raj Kundra proposed to her in Paris with a five-carat diamond ring. The actor said that it took her a while to say ‘yes’ and added that she only agreed to marry Raj after he promised her a ‘bigger ring’.

Talking to Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show in 2019, Shilpa recalled that she was  in Paris for a fashion event when Raj flew down and proposed to her. He wooed her with violinists and romantic dinner, but Shilpa said that she was unimpressed with the five-carat diamond ring that he proposed to her with. 

Shilpa said, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then.” 

According to reports, Raj eventually gave Shilpa a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring worth Rs 3 crore. He also bought her a lehenga worth Rs 50 lakh. 

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shilpa said that Raj had given her the ultimatum while she was shooting for a film called The Man with Sunny Deol. “Raj gave me an ultimatum to get married or quit the relationship. I had to choose between The Man and my man. I chose the latter. And guess what? Sunny eventually shelved the movie,” she said. 

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 after dating for three months. The couple have two children–Viaan Raj Kundra and  Samisha Shetty Kundra. 

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:22:10 pm
