Shilpa Shetty says ‘made a mistake, but it’s ok’ as husband Raj Kundra awaits release

Bollywood actor and Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge Shilpa Shetty often shares life lessons and motivational quotes on her Instagram story. On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a book that talked about making mistakes in life and shared a sticker with it that read, “Made a mistake, but it’s ok.”

The page of the book that Shilpa shared starts with a quote by Sophia Loren. “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life,” it reads.

Shilpa Shetty shared this on her Instagram story. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty shared this on her Instagram story. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

The page further reads, “We can’t have an interesting life without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope they won’t be dangerous or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we’d like to forget – or as our most interesting, challenging, and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves, but because of what we learn from them.”

It ends with a sentence in bold, “I’m going to make mistakes. I will forgive myself and learn from them.”

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July in connection with an adult film racket. Shilpa has been keeping a low profile ever since the arrest. She skipped a few shoots of Super Dancer Chapter 4 but recently started shooting again.