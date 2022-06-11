Shilpa Shetty says Hungama 2 wasn’t supposed to be her comeback, shares disappointment: ‘This was not my role…’

Shilpa Shetty is excited to finally have a theatrical release after almost 15 years. The actor, who is actively promoting Nikamma, said that this is her comeback to films, even though she was recently seen in Hungama 2.

In an interview with Mashable India, Shilpa Shetty said, “Hungama 2 was not my comeback. It was never supposed to be my first film (after the break). I said yes to it because I can never say no to Ratanji. He introduced to me in the industry. Nikamma was the film that was supposed to come out first, but it got stuck.”

As the conversation continued, Shilpa stated that she agreed to do Hungama 2 was because of producer Ratan Jain and director Priyadarshan. However, when she watched the film, she didn’t enjoy watching it. “I always wanted to work with Priyadarshan. But by the time it came out, it streamed on OTT, I saw the film and I just felt ki yaar, yeh toh nahi tha mera kirdaar (I just felt that this was not what my role was supposed to be). But it’s okay,” she expressed.

Shilpa is now gearing up for Nikamma in which she shares the screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani. The film marks Shirley Setia’s Bollywood debut. Shilpa plays Abhimanyu’s sister-in-law in the film. She, as Avni, is introduced as a superwoman in the promos and teaser of the film. Talking about the film, Shilpa agreed that the bodysuit was “supremely uncomfortable” but she tagged it as the “need of the scene.” “It is a fabulous character,” she said, adding that she did get many offers before Nikamma but the script or the film has to be worth her time to leave her kids at home and be at work.

Nikamma is directed by Sabbir Khan. It will release in theaters on June 17.