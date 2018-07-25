Shilpa Shetty on friendship with Salman Khan: He can get away with saying anything to me

Actor Shilpa Shetty says that she is proud of Salman Khan’s success over the years. Actor Shilpa Shetty says that she is proud of Salman Khan’s success over the years.

Actor Shilpa Shetty shares a close bond with Salman Khan over the years and says that she is very happy with the actor’s success which he has achieved throughout his film career. Shilpa was interacting with media at an event where she was appointed as brand ambassador of SRL Diagnostics on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Shilpa, who has worked with Salman in Garv: Pride and Honour, Auzaar, Phir Milenge and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, recently got together again for a special episode of Dus Ka Dum.

Asked how their relationship matured in the last 23 years, she said: “Some things don’t change in good friendships and audience will be able to see that in an episode of Dus Ka Dum. It’s a mad show.”

“I think he hasn’t changed and neither me as well. Some things never change so, friendship is just the same. It’s wonderful.”

“He can get away with saying anything to me and I can actually get away with saying a lot to him. I am very happy for his success. Both of us have seen so many ups and downs in our life, therefore, we are both very happy for each other’s success and where we are in life,” she added.

Shilpa also shared that she has always believed in preventive healthcare.

“I go for regular health check-ups as often as necessary. SRL Care attempts to change the mindset of people from curative to preventive and reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, thereby helping people live longer and healthier lives,” she said.

