Shilpa Shetty reveals her superwoman avatar Avni for Nikamma in new video, watch

A few days after Shilpa Shetty announced her hiatus from social media, she returned with a new ‘superwoman’ avatar. She shared a new teaser video for her upcoming film Nikamma where she is dressed as a superhero with electricity coursing through her.

Shilpa captioned her post, “Now we’re talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned”.” The film has been directed by Sabbir Khan.

Fans expressed their excitement and commented on the video, “Welcome back, queen!” Her sister Shamita Shetty wrote, “Hotness personified!” One fan called her ‘desi Gal Gadot’, referring to the Hollywood star who played the role of Wonder Woman in the DC films.

Earlier, Shilpa had taken to Instagram and had announced her hiatus from social media. “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar .” However many fans had caught on quickly that it might be a promotional stunt.

Apart from Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty also has Sukhee in the pipeline. In March, Shilpa announced that Sukhee is a slice-of-life film and had shared the first poster. She wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main. Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab. Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya. Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! (I am a bit fearless. My life is an open book. So what if the world calls me shameless, my dreams are just like everyone else’s).” The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi, and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.