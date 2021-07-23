Shilpa Shetty requests the audience to watch Hungama 2: ‘Entire team has worked hard to make a good film, it shouldn’t suffer’

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has made her comeback to films after a gap of 14 years with Priyadarshan’s comedy-drama Hungama 2. However, a couple of days before the film’s release, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a pornographic films case, thus casting doubt on the film’s release. But now, Shilpa has released a statement requesting the audience to watch Hungama 2 as it “involves the relentless efforts of an entire team”.

Shilpa tweeted, “I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!”

Asking her fans to watch the movie with their family, the actor further wrote, “So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you🙏😇 With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra 🙏🏻🧿”

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday for allegedly creating and distributing porn films via mobile applications. He was produced before a court in Mumbai on Tuesday and was sent to police custody until July 23. On Friday, his remand was extended till July 27. Police has clarified that Shilpa Shetty has no involvement in the case.

Hungama 2 is the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2003 film Hungama. Besides Shilpa, it stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.