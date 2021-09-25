Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘working through difficult times’ as Raj Kundra returns home

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been putting up a brave front ever since her husband Raj Kundra’s name popped up in the porn apps case. After his release from jail earlier this week, the actor welcomed the ‘beautiful things’ after a ‘bad storm’. Now, she has shared a quote about “recovering” from the bad times.

In her latest Instagram post, Shetty emphasised how “working through difficult times makes us better”. She shared a quote that read, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again.”

Also read | This is what Shilpa Shetty wrote as husband Raj Kundra walked out of jail

She added, “I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.” Shetty used a Wonder Woman sticker along with the quote.

Shilpa Shetty shared the quote on her Instagram account. Shilpa Shetty shared the quote on her Instagram account.

Raj Kundra returned home on Tuesday after spending almost two months in jail. A metropolitan magistrate’s court granted bail to the businessman on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions.

Upon his release, Shetty had shared an inspirational quote that read, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments.”

Shilpa Shetty had maintained silence in the case for over a month. She then released a statement in which she stated that she would not be commenting on Raj Kundra’s case as the matter was subjudice and that the family is trying their best to overcome this trying phase of their lives.

Currently, the actor is seen judging the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4. She will also take the chair of a judge on the talent show India’s Got Talent.