Shilpa Shetty recalls how Shah Rukh Khan helped her in Baazigar, says she used the technique to this day

There’s more to Shah Rukh Khan than Shah Rukh Khan pushing Shilpa Shetty off the building. Shilpa revealed off the camera that SRK was a helpful co-star, especially given how she was a 17-year-old girl making her debut in Bollywood.

Shilpa, along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, will appear on the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. The trio will promote the new reality show, Super Dancer chapter 4, which they are judging. In the episode, Shilpa will share much about how Shah Rukh helped her lip-sync the songs of Baazigar.

“Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous, but Shah Rukh was very sweet. He used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were shooting for the song “Ae Mere Humsafar” and I had to lip sync the lyrics, I was not getting it properly. SRK, being the gentleman that he is, immediately popped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique how to get the lip sync on point,” Shilpa revealed.

In Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty’s Seema Chopra is in love with SRK’s Ajay Sharma. In a plot to avenge the death of his parents from Seema’s father Madan Chopra, Ajay traps Seema who flees her home to get married to him. He instead pushes her off a building, setting in action the events of the film.

Shilpa and Shah Rukh featured in two popular songs from the film – “Aye Mere Humsafar” and “Kitabein Bahut Si”. The two actors later did fleeting appearances together in films Om Shanti Om (2007) and Luck By Chance (2009).

Shilpa Shetty judged Super Dancer chapter 4 will air at 8 PM on Sony TV. It will be followed by Indian Idol 12 at 9.30 PM.