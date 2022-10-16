scorecardresearch
‘Where are you coming?’: Shilpa Shetty reacts as paparazzi try to follow her up the stairs at movie theatre

Raj Kundra and his unique face masks often make headlines. On Sunday, Raj was seen out and about with his wife Shilpa Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha.

raj kundra, shilpa 1200Shilpa Shetty Kundra- Raj Kundra with their kids Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty Kundra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was a day out for Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra, their kids Viaan and Samisha as they stepped out for a movie date. The family was also accompanied by Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty. They enjoyed a meal and went for a movie outing after that.

However, Raj Kundra hid his face behind a face shield, something he has been doing ever since he was arrested for his alleged role in creating and distributing adult content online.

A video of Shilpa and Raj has been shared on a paparazzi’s Instagram and we saw the couple taking the stairs at the theatre as the lift was full. As paparazzi made a move to follow Shilpa up the stairs, the actor asked, “Tum log kahan aa rahe ho?”

Raj’s facemask again got the attention, while Shilpa looked disappointed as the photographers followed them.

Photos and video from Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra’s Sunday:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Shilpa Shetty’s return to the big screen has not been successful. The actor, after a long stint on TV where she judged reality shows, returned to films with Nikamma and Hungama 2. Both films failed at the box office and were panned by audiences. She will next be seen in Indian Police Force, which is being made by Rohit Shetty and also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

