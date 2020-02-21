Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
Must Read

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra blessed with a baby girl

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their baby girl Samisha on February 15. The couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter Samisha.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 11:38:35 am
shilpa shetty daughter Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shared the news of becoming parents on social media.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl.

Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share the announcement. He wrote, “I can’t express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Samisha Shetty Kundra. blessed with a baby girl #gratitude”

Shilpa and Raj’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra was born on February 15.

Shilpa took to the photo-sharing app to share the first glimpse of her baby girl. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020, Junior SSK in the house, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra”

As per PTI, the baby girl was born through surrogacy.

View this post on Instagram

|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

 

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. Their son Viaan was born in 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback to the movies with Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Tahira Kashyap and others attend the screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Tahira Kashyap and others attend the screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement