Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra blessed with a baby girl

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shared the news of becoming parents on social media. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shared the news of becoming parents on social media.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl.

Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share the announcement. He wrote, “I can’t express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Samisha Shetty Kundra. blessed with a baby girl #gratitude”

Shilpa and Raj’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra was born on February 15.

Shilpa took to the photo-sharing app to share the first glimpse of her baby girl. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020, Junior SSK in the house, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra”

As per PTI, the baby girl was born through surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. Their son Viaan was born in 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback to the movies with Nikamma and Hungama 2.

