Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s son Viaan turns an entrepreneur, here’s the price of the customised sneakers

Shilpa Shetty cannot be more proud of her son as Viaan Raj Kundra started his ‘first and unique business venture’. Shilpa shared a video of her son as he got a pair of sneakers specially customised for his mom.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss 👉🏻 ’creating customised sneakers’🥳🥳🥳 Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director😍🧿 What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity♥️He’s just 10!🤷🏽‍♀️ This GenZ has surprised mumZ😆 SO PROUD! All the best, my son.♥️🧿♥️.”

Shilpa Shetty too made an appearance at the end of the video.

The video is getting love from stars and Shilpa’s fans. Shilpa’s close friend and ace director Farah Khan addressed Viaan’s confidence in the comments section and wrote, “The confidence 👍👍👍.” Shilpa’s sister and actor Shamita Shetty wrote, “Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customised @vrkickss 🧿🥰😍 proud maasi 🙆‍♀️.”

The bio of Viaan’s brand, which is named as ‘VRKICKS’ or Viaan Kicks’ shared that they make customised sneakers, clothes and bags. The ‘pricing starts from INR. 4999’. In the comment section of a post, Viaan shared that the proceeds will go to the Shilpa Shetty Foundation.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty recently fractured her leg while shooting for an upcoming movie. But the stunning actor impressed all after she attended an event in Mumbai last night, on a wheelchair. Shilpa was all smiles she got captured at the event.

Shilpa even shared a reel of herself on Instagram, dressed up in a printed gown. In one of the photos, Shilpa was also seen posing on her walker. While the actor called it Reel V/s Real on her Instagram story, she captioned the post, “Putting my best foot forward 😉💪🏻.”

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. She has a film titled Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi, and also Rohit Shetty’s web series titled Indian Police Force in her kitty.