Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra share birthday wishes for their son Viaan Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's son Viaan Raj Kundra turned a year older today. It is Viaan's seventh birthday, and Shilpa shared her feelings on this day.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra shared a few photos on their social media accounts. (Photo: Raj Kundra/ Instagram)

It is a special day for Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. Their son Viaan Raj Kundra turns a year older today. It is Viaan’s seventh birthday, and Shilpa shared her feelings on this day.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Didn’t believe in miracles till I gave birth to you! Happy Birthday my son #Viaan-Raj, all of 7 now !! Gosh !! How time flies..you make me believe that there is an emotion like unconditional love. Thankyou for choosing me and teaching me new things everyday ♥️You are our universe my jaan.Mama and Papa will always be your loudest and most embarrassing #cheerleaders #birthday #son #unconditional #gratitude #blessings #miracleboy #miracles #love #pure #cake #smiles.”

Recently, Viaan visited Shilpa Shetty’s show Super Dancer Chapter 3 and we got to know that the little one is interested in gymnastics and Student of the Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff is his big inspiration.

On Viaan’s birthday, father Raj Kundra too shared a few photos. The caption read, “Happy birthday my dearest son, my friend, my life and my blessing from god @viaanrajkundra can’t believe howd 7 years have flown by! Thank you @theshilpashetty for making me such a proud father #blessed #son #family #birthday Swipe Left for more pictures of my crazy but adorable son!! #21stMay.”

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty too wished little Viaan a happy birthday. “Happy birthday our lil munchkin.. bundle of joy❤️ Thankyou for ur unconditional love n ur cuteness( if that’s even a word 🙈) .. can’t express how much joy u bring into our lives .. bless u my baby ❤️loads of love always ❤️, ” wrote Shamita with the photos.

We too wish a happy birthday to Viaan Raj Kundra.

