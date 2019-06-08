Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra, Anil Kapoor, Shamita Shetty post heartwarming wishes

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty turns 44 today. The actor received overwhelming wishes on her birthday. Husband Raj Kundra thanked Shilpa for being an inspiration and called her a “blessing” in an Instagram post. He wrote, “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all.”

Sister and actor Shamita Shetty had some sweet words for Shilpa Shetty. She posted an adorable photo featuring herself with Shilpa and wrote, “It’s not easy to pick a favourite friend👭 a pair of stilettos👠😛a best dress👗👘🤷‍♀️ favourite color 🎨etc etc.. but a sister? I could just shut my eyes and take your name ! 👩‍❤️‍👩May you shine brighter than the sun and more radiant than a diamond .my love , my life , my best friend , my soulmate.. Happy Birthday to the twinkle of my eye ✨and the person I love from the bottom of my heart .. Thankyou for being you .. genuine and true ❤️🥰 love u Munki”

Ronit Roy wished the actor with a tweet that read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🌹🌺🌷to one of my oldest and loveliest friends in the film industry. @TheShilpaShetty May you have a long and joyful life and find success in whatever you choose to do.”

Anil Kapoor, who co-starred with Shilpa Shetty in Rishtey, took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @TheShilpaShetty! Have a fit and fantastic year ahead as always! Wishing you continued health, happiness & success!”

Anup Jalota wished, “You came, You worked hard, You inspired the millions, You have Conquered the world! Happy Birthday @TheShilpaShetty Ji you are truly a positive soul. May God bless you with forever happiness and success. Have a Great year!”

“My darl @TheShilpaShetty as you turn a year older, ever hotter (if that’s possible) & wiser, I wish you all the happiness in the world!! Happy bday you gorgeous woman! Tku for always inspiring us with ur positive attitude & love for fitness! ❤️❤️ #shilpashetty #birthdaygirl” Sophie Choudry wrote.