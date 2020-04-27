PatiPatniOnTikTok: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s filmy videos

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s TikTok videos are very funny. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s TikTok videos are very funny.

Shilpa Shetty may be showing you ways to stay fit with healthy food and exercise through her YouTube channel, but she is a riot when it comes to TikTok. The Bollywood actor and husband Raj Kundra have been showing off their filmy personalities through hilarious videos.

Check out these crazy videos by Shilpa and Raj:

Coronavirus or husband, what worries Shilpa more?

When there’s no music, ringtones can help you

Shilpa Shetty’s nightmare about Raj Kundra

When the duo did a Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapdadia act

When the husband insulted his wife’s cooking skills

Raj Kundra tells Shilpa Shetty how to identify a married man!

Following wife’s orders!

Shaadi ka laddo, jo khaye pachtaye, jo na khaye pachtaye!

Raj Kundra’s special cooking tip for Shilpa Shetty!

