PatiPatniOnTikTok: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s filmy videos

Shilpa Shetty may be showing you ways to stay fit with healthy food and exercise through her YouTube channel, but she is a riot when it comes to TikTok. The Bollywood actor and husband Raj Kundra have been showing off their filmy personalities through hilarious videos.
Check out these crazy videos by Shilpa and Raj:
Coronavirus or husband, what worries Shilpa more?
@theshilpashetty
Yeh bimaari kab jayegi?! 😈🤷🏽♀️😂@therajkundra #patipatni #shilpakafuntra #funny #comedy #fyp
When there’s no music, ringtones can help you
@theshilpashetty
#lockdown me #ringtone ko bhi nahi choda😅🤷🏽♀️ 😂#romantic #love #patipatni #fyp #trending
Shilpa Shetty’s nightmare about Raj Kundra
@therajkundra
Ab biwi ke sapno se vi dar na padtha hai!!! #patipatni #dream #comedy #fyp #funny @theshilpashetty
When the duo did a Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapdadia act
@theshilpashetty
Mera all time favourite #hindisong . Saare girlfriends ke liye jo Lockdown ke baad gayenge 😍😅 #fyp #hindisong #love #oldisgold #tiktok
When the husband insulted his wife’s cooking skills
@theshilpashetty
Sabzi kha ke marenge , ki chhuri se?? Muskhil decision hai??🤪😅😂 @therajkundra #patipatni #kitchen #comedy
Raj Kundra tells Shilpa Shetty how to identify a married man!
@therajkundra
Aadmi ki shaadi shuda ki nishaani 😂😂😂😂 #comedy #patipatni #punjabi @theshilpashetty #punjabicomedy
Following wife’s orders!
@theshilpashetty
Jhadoo ka Jadoo 😅 Comedy bhi aur Swachch Bharat abhiyaan bhi! 😅💪 Kyon @therajkundra #patipatni #fyp #comedy #fun #timepass #tiktok
Shaadi ka laddo, jo khaye pachtaye, jo na khaye pachtaye!
@theshilpashetty
Hmmmm , Shaadi ka laddoo …kya khayal hai #tiktok walo ha ha ha 😂 #fyp #comedy #patipatni #shilpakafuntra #fun
Raj Kundra’s special cooking tip for Shilpa Shetty!
@therajkundra
Khaana ‘pakaaane’ ka naya tareeka 😅😂 #patipatni #comedy @theshilpashetty
