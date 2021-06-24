Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra is ‘that crazy Punjabi couple from Titanic,’ watch video

(Left) Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty seen as Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet from Titanic. (Photo: Raj Kundra/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are pretty active on social media platforms. Raj, especially, likes to deep fake himself and his partner as iconic movie characters, giving a goofy twist to videos.

In a recent Instagram video, Raj is seen as Titanic’s Jack (Leonardo di Caprio), while Shilpa made her appearance as Kate Winslet’s Rose. The two held each other and even posed atop the ship with their arms outstretched as a Punjabi track played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Raj Kundra captioned the video, “That crazy Punjabi couple from the Titanic are back! Proof they were Punjabi..she threw ‘the diamond’ in the ocean! 😅🧿😇🔥 Jat da pyar goriye💖 #kushrahotandrustraho #puniabi #rajfuntra.”

Until now, Raj has featured as Brad Pitt in Mr and Mrs Smith, Ranveer Singh of Bajirao Mastaani and Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Joker among others.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting for Hungama 2. Her film Nikamma is in post-production.